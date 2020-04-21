5 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2020

Jan. 23: Sheldon Gordon Whiteman

On Jan. 23, Long County Deputy Sheldon Gordon Whiteman, 44, was killed during a vehicle pursuit, according to the Long County sheriff. Whiteman was a married father of three.

Officers realized that Whiteman was no longer with them when the pursuit ended near McIntosh County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Whiteman’s patrol car was found overturned in the woods on Ga. 57 near mile marker 25. He was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, where he died, according to media reports.

Whiteman served in law enforcement in Chatham County before joining the Long County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019, the agency said. He had been a certified peace officer since 2016.

March 18: Kenterrous De’Wayne Taylor

Bibb County Deputy Kenterrous Taylor, 27, was killed when he crashed on the way to a burglary call. Taylor lost control of his patrol car, struck a wall and was thrown from the vehicle, according to investigators.

Taylor wrecked about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Rivoli Drive in Macon. The impact caused the cruiser to overturn, and Taylor was ejected, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He was a father of three and engaged to be married, according to his obituary.

Officer Christopher Ewing was killed in a crash late Monday off South Cobb Drive.

April 20: Christopher Eric Ewing

Smyrna Officer Christopher Eric Ewing died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver, becoming the first metro Atlanta officer killed this year in the line of duty.

Ewing, 34, was married and had three daughters, according to the police department. After serving 10 years in the Air Force, Ewing joined the Smyrna PD two years ago, working the night shift.

A funeral was held for Ewing at Cobb County’s Truist Park.

The driver accused of hitting Ewing, Robert Lorenzo Cox, is currently free on $100,000 bond.

Franklin County sheriff's Deputy William Garner Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

July 19: Deputy William Garner

Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as assisted victims of a separate crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Deputy William Garner was 53.

Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi, 21, of Lawrenceville, was charged with vehicular homicide after the crash, the State Patrol said.

Garner, who lived in Bethlehem, was remembered for his dedication to serving others and his love of dogs.

“Some of the fondest memories of Deputy Garner were spent listening to George Michael’s music with the top down on his Trans Am with his wife by his side and at least one dog joining in the backseat,” his online obituary states.