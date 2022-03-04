Hamburger icon
38th annual Hunger Walk Run Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The skyline is visible as the walkers are near the end their walk near Turner Field after looping downtown. The 26th annual hunger walk in downtown Atlanta. More than 10,000 participants were expected to gather at Turner Field to run and walk the 5K route through Downtown Atlanta. Hunger Walk/Run benefits the Atlanta Community Food Bank and five other local nonprofits with hunger relief programs.

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Local News
By Jillian Price, Atlanta
8 minutes ago

Runner (and walkers) can help end hunger this weekend.

Sunday, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will host the 38th annual Hunger Walk Run, raising awareness and funds for local hunger relief.

“In its 38 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.7 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided,” Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank said.

Participants can join the event virtually or in-person at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Family-friendly activities such as food trucks and live entertainment will be available to participants.

For some families, food insecurity has worsened since the start of the pandemic, forcing them to choose between paying rent, purchasing medication, or buying food for their family, a food bank announcement said. Some families experienced food insecurity for the first time.

Funds raised at the event will be shared with participating nonprofit agencies, such as pantries, shelters and schools.

Those interested in participating can visit the Hunger Walk Run website to learn more or register.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

