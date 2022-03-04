38th annual Hunger Walk Run Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Runner (and walkers) can help end hunger this weekend.
Sunday, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will host the 38th annual Hunger Walk Run, raising awareness and funds for local hunger relief.
“In its 38 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.7 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided,” Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank said.
Participants can join the event virtually or in-person at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Family-friendly activities such as food trucks and live entertainment will be available to participants.
For some families, food insecurity has worsened since the start of the pandemic, forcing them to choose between paying rent, purchasing medication, or buying food for their family, a food bank announcement said. Some families experienced food insecurity for the first time.
Funds raised at the event will be shared with participating nonprofit agencies, such as pantries, shelters and schools.
Those interested in participating can visit the Hunger Walk Run website to learn more or register.
