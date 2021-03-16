32-story tower for student housing coming to downtown near Centennial Park, GSU

The development will have 5,700 square feet of retail space, as well as amenities including an outdoor pool, concierge service, fitness center and golf simulator.

Landmark has not said how much the rents could cost for the one- to five-bedroom units.

“With The Metropolitan, we’re excited to be partnering with AECOM-Canyon Partners to bring an unsurpassed living experience to residents in Downtown Atlanta and serve students at Georgia State,” Landmark Properties President and CEO Wes Rogers said in a statement.

The Metropolitan will be Landmark’s fourth development in metro Atlanta since 2018. Last year, Landmark opened a 28-story mixed-use development located at Spring and 10th streets in Midtown. This fall, the company will finish construction on a cottage-style community located a half-mile from Kennesaw State University.