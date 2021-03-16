32-story tower for student housing coming to downtown near Centennial Park, GSU

A 32-story student housing development is set to rise in a busy area of downtown Atlanta.
Construction is slated to begin this month on the 265-unit mixed-use tower at the corner of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive, according to Athens-based student housing developer Landmark Properties. Currently, the property at 130 Luckie St. is home to a parking lot.
“The Metropolitan at Atlanta” will be within walking distance of Georgia State University, the Five Points MARTA station and Centennial Olympic Park. The property is located a block away from the Tabernacle and the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel.
The building is scheduled to be completed by August 2023, according to Landmark, which is working with AECOM-Canyon Partners for the design and construction management of the project.
The development will have 5,700 square feet of retail space, as well as amenities including an outdoor pool, concierge service, fitness center and golf simulator.
Landmark has not said how much the rents could cost for the one- to five-bedroom units.
“With The Metropolitan, we’re excited to be partnering with AECOM-Canyon Partners to bring an unsurpassed living experience to residents in Downtown Atlanta and serve students at Georgia State,” Landmark Properties President and CEO Wes Rogers said in a statement.
The Metropolitan will be Landmark’s fourth development in metro Atlanta since 2018. Last year, Landmark opened a 28-story mixed-use development located at Spring and 10th streets in Midtown. This fall, the company will finish construction on a cottage-style community located a half-mile from Kennesaw State University.