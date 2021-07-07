2 public input sessions planned for proposed Atlanta police training center

The city is seeking to build a new training center for police officers and firefighters on 150 acres of forested, city-owned land in DeKalb County, at the site of the old Atlanta prison farm.

The public input sessions are scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m., Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd announced during Tuesday’s council meeting. The first meeting will be for city of Atlanta residents, and the second will be for DeKalb residents, Sheperd said. Both will be virtual; details on how to access the meetings will be sent out