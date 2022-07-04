ajc logo
2 Gwinnett men charged in celebratory gunfire incident

Gwinnett police said they recovered nearly 90 spent shell casings at the scene of a celebratory gunfire arrest near Peachtree Corners on Sunday. SPECIAL PHOTO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Two men were arrested after allegedly firing dozens of shots into the air Sunday night, Gwinnett County police said.

Police said Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were part of a “group of males” shooting weapons near the 8100 block of Springs Lane near Peachtree Corners. That address matches a local apartment complex.

The men admitted to firing into the air, Cpl. Ashley M. Wilson said, and officers reported finding several handguns, extended magazines and “nearly 90 spent shell casings” at the scene.

Campbell-Landy and Dingle were both charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm on private property of another.

“The Gwinnett Police Department wants everyone to have a safe and happy holiday weekend, but celebratory gunfire can be both dangerous and illegal,” the department said in a news release.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

