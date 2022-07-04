2 Gwinnett men charged in celebratory gunfire incident

Police said Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were part of a “group of males” shooting weapons near the 8100 block of Springs Lane near Peachtree Corners. That address matches a local apartment complex.

The men admitted to firing into the air, Cpl. Ashley M. Wilson said, and officers reported finding several handguns, extended magazines and “nearly 90 spent shell casings” at the scene.