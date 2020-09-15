$1.9M to help Cobb residents affected by coronavirus pay rent

The approval came after commissioners debated and rejected an alternate proposal put forth by Commissioner Lisa Cupid. Cupid’s proposal would have allowed three Cobb County-based organizations, Sweetwater Mission, MUST Ministries and Center for Family Resources, to manage the rental assistance program.

Commissioner Bob Ott said he was concerned about the possibility of people visiting each of the three organizations in an attempt to get assistance. Commissioner Joann Birrell said she would be comfortable with only one organization managing the program.

“We are accountable for this money and we can’t just give out CARES Act money without accountability," she said.

Cupid said the board wasn’t worried about accountability when it gave the Cobb County School District $8.1 million in CARES funding for its Cobb Teaching and Learning System without asking if students had the technology to learn from home.

“Here we have organizations that have a strong history of working with the county and all of a sudden, the same commissioners that refer people to those agencies have an issue of accountability with their ability to use those funds,” she said. Cupid also said the action weakens the board’s partnership with organizations in the county.