$176 million Atlanta development project targets teacher housing

“It’s meant to be moderate, affordable housing … right there in the heart of downtown,” Olympiadis said. “There’s nothing not to like about the project.”

Only 27% of APS’ 3,000 teachers live within the city, according to a 2019 district report. Those who live in the neighborhoods where they teach “are more committed, stay employed longer and have better attendance,” according to the report.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring, shown here at her 2020 swearing-in ceremony, endorsed the "Teachers Village" building project. (Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“It has long been a priority of our school district that our staff, at all income levels, are able to make the city we serve their home,” said Herring, in a letter endorsing the project. “Offering our teachers housing downtown will enable more educators to choose to live close to where they teach, near transit, entertainment, recreational and other downtown amenities.”

The average Atlanta teacher makes roughly $66,000, while a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree earns about $49,000, according to the district’s most recently available data. Other employees, such as bus drivers, some office workers and paraprofessionals who assist teachers, make less.

Officials view the cost of renting or owning a home in the city as one reason why more school employees don’t live in the communities where they work. Renters generally are considered “cost-burdened” if they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to federal definitions.

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Apartments in the proposed downtown project would rent for $813 to $2,060 a month, depending on the size of the unit and income of renters. Of the 229 units planned for educators, 140 would be designated for tenants who make less than the area median income, or $82,700, as of last year.

Another 209 units would be geared toward senior housing. The project also includes retail space.

To help finance the $176 million project, the developer is asking Invest Atlanta to approve a $26 million tax-exempt loan and a $4 million grant.

RBH Group spokesman Lonnie Soury said developers found success with similar East Coast projects and are looking to expand the educator-housing concept to Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other cities.

He said developers can’t guarantee every unit in “Teachers Village” will be rented by an educator, but they plan to target school employees in their marketing efforts.

Soury said they envision a “milieu of young people and seniors” living in the same building and interacting.

Olympiadis is excited about the potential of more APS employees living downtown.

“They help reinforce the fabric of the community,” she said. “It really builds (a) strong, strong community.”

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

“Teachers Village” project

Address: 98 Cone St.

Number of stories: 31

Number of rental units: 438, with 229 marketed to educators and 209 to seniors

Total cost: $176 million