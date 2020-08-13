$11M renovation planned for Chattahoochee River Paces Mill Unit

A multi-million dollar project will improve parking and traffic flow at the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in Cobb County.
The Cumberland Community Improvement District has received approval from the National Park Service to move ahead with an $11-million rehabilitation project for the unit, which is located on Cobb Parkway south of Paces Ferry Road.
Plans call for realigning the entrance and repositioning the central meadow and main parking area; improving vehicular flow; installing river-viewing platforms and steps; expanding the picnic area; upgrading the existing trail system to reduce conflicts with vehicles; installing bioswales to filter stormwater runoff; and expanding the visitor contact station.
A design consultant will be chosen to draw up plans that are expected to be presented by the end of the year. Construction could begin as early as 2021.
RELATED | $9.1M trail extension project opens in Cobb County
The Paces Mill Unit serves as the trailhead for the Bob Callan Trail, which spans three miles and connects to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. It’s also part of a 60-mile network of paths that are either existing, under development or planned around the Cumberland area.
A community improvement district is made up of commercial property owners within district boundaries who tax themselves to pay for public infrastructure projects.
Ann Honious, acting superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, said the Paces Mill Unit receives more than 250,000 visitors each year.
“We are proud to have 840 acres of national park land within the Cumberland CID boundary,” said Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee. “This unique partnership with the National Park Service further positions the Cumberland community as a diverse place to live, work and visit.”