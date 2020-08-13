$11M renovation planned for Chattahoochee River Paces Mill Unit

The Paces Mill Unit serves as the trailhead for the Bob Callan Trail, which spans three miles and connects to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. It’s also part of a 60-mile network of paths that are either existing, under development or planned around the Cumberland area.

A community improvement district is made up of commercial property owners within district boundaries who tax themselves to pay for public infrastructure projects.

Ann Honious, acting superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, said the Paces Mill Unit receives more than 250,000 visitors each year.

“We are proud to have 840 acres of national park land within the Cumberland CID boundary,” said Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee. “This unique partnership with the National Park Service further positions the Cumberland community as a diverse place to live, work and visit.”

