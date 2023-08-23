Exclusive
Atlanta lawyer Ray Smith booked at Fulton County Jail

Atlanta lawyer Ray Smith was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday morning after being indicted last week.

Bond for Smith was set at $50,000 on Monday. He is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, making false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Smith, a lawyer at the firm Smith & Liss, advised alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol, cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won.

He is the third defendant to surrender to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday after David Shafer and Cathy Latham did so early Wednesday morning and have since been released. John Eastman and Scott Hall were booked yesterday and released hours later.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to surrender. Fourteen other co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have yet to turn themselves in.

