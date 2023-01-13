ajc logo
Atlanta Hawks will honor MLK, civil rights leader at Monday game

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawk’s basketball game against the Miami Heat on Monday, MLK Day, will pay tribute to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with singing, dancing and the recognition of civil rights leader Xernona Clayton.

The worship team from the dReam Center Church of Atlanta will sing the player introductions and the national anthem, led by gospel artist Bishop William Murphy. At halftime, many Atlanta-based dance groups led by Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs will perform a dance tribute.

Xernona Clayton will be recognized for her civic work in Atlanta as a civil rights leader who worked closely with King and helped organize fundraising for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. She also created the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta.

In partnership with the Hawks, Atlanta business leaders will also be hosting a panel before the game, focused on engaging college students on the importance of financial health.

At last year’s MLK Day game, the Hawks unveiled the “MLK wall,” intended to honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

The Atlanta Hawks will be playing the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at State Farm Arena.

