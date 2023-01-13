Atlanta Hawks will honor MLK, civil rights leader at Monday game

The worship team from the dReam Center Church of Atlanta will sing the player introductions and the national anthem, led by gospel artist Bishop William Murphy. At halftime, many Atlanta-based dance groups led by Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs will perform a dance tribute.

Xernona Clayton will be recognized for her civic work in Atlanta as a civil rights leader who worked closely with King and helped organize fundraising for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. She also created the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta.