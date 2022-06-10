Atlanta Hawks unveil new Good Neighbor Club at DeKalb recreation center

DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson attended the event and said she was excited because the room will serve as a place where children can engage and thrive.

“This is the beginning because the county has made a lot of commitments in terms of revitalization in N.H. Scott Park,” she said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time because we are in the middle of a summer camp here,” she said.

Combined Shape Caption On Thursday, the eighth Good Neighbor Club was unveiled at N.H. Scott Recreation Center. Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Combined Shape Caption On Thursday, the eighth Good Neighbor Club was unveiled at N.H. Scott Recreation Center. Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

Hawks guard Sharife Cooper met with excited kids and spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what it means for him to be a part of an organization that works to serve the community.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It’s even more special, you know, knowing that I play for the Hawks and I’m, you know, somewhat a part of this. Seeing the Hawks make this initiative and investing in the future, investing in the kids of the community, it’s a special thing,” Cooper said.

The Hawks and State Farm have opened seven other Good Neighbor Clubs at other metro-Atlanta locations:

William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta

Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett County

Lynwood Park in Brookhaven

Bessie Branham in Atlanta

Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County

Welcome All Park in South Fulton

Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta

The room at Coan Park and Recreation center stands out, as it also includes a multisensory inclusion space for those who may have different sensory needs.