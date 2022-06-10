ajc logo
Atlanta Hawks unveil new Good Neighbor Club at DeKalb recreation center

Cooper, a guard for the Atlanta Hawks, also attended the event, sharing that he is proud to a part of an organization that works in the community.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled Thursday their eighth Good Neighbor Club at DeKalb County’s N.H. Scott Recreation Center.

The new multi-functional room includes a new projector screen, two new flat-screen TVs, classroom tables, a popcorn machine, a ping pong table and large bean bags in a reading nook area.

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation along with the DeKalb County parks and recreation department has worked with the recreation center before, unveiling new basketball courts in 2017.

Andrea Carter, vice president of corporate social responsibility for the NBA team and State Farm Arena, said it was important to help provide a safe and inviting place for kids to go after school.

“For us, it was really about coming back and delivering on that promise to not just put a cork there and leave, but really to come back and engage in this community in real meaningful ways,” Carter said.

DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson attended the event and said she was excited because the room will serve as a place where children can engage and thrive.

“This is the beginning because the county has made a lot of commitments in terms of revitalization in N.H. Scott Park,” she said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time because we are in the middle of a summer camp here,” she said.

On Thursday, the eighth Good Neighbor Club was unveiled at N.H. Scott Recreation Center.

Hawks guard Sharife Cooper met with excited kids and spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what it means for him to be a part of an organization that works to serve the community.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It’s even more special, you know, knowing that I play for the Hawks and I’m, you know, somewhat a part of this. Seeing the Hawks make this initiative and investing in the future, investing in the kids of the community, it’s a special thing,” Cooper said.

The Hawks and State Farm have opened seven other Good Neighbor Clubs at other metro-Atlanta locations:

  • William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta
  • Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett County
  • Lynwood Park in Brookhaven
  • Bessie Branham in Atlanta
  • Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County
  • Welcome All Park in South Fulton
  • Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta

The room at Coan Park and Recreation center stands out, as it also includes a multisensory inclusion space for those who may have different sensory needs.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

