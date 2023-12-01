Atlanta Habitat restarts applications for houses

For the first time in several years, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will take new applications for its Home Purchase Program.

“Surging demand” for affordable home ownership in 2019 resulted in the longest wait list in the organization’s 40-year history, according to a news release.

“Over the past nearly four years, unwavering dedication has been poured into securing approvals to usher eager homebuyers in their long-awaited homes,” the announcement says. “Now armed with a refined and highly efficient intake process, Atlanta Habitat will now take new applications on a monthly basis.”