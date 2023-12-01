Atlanta Habitat restarts applications for houses

For the first time in several years, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will take new applications for its Home Purchase Program.
“Surging demand” for affordable home ownership in 2019 resulted in the longest wait list in the organization’s 40-year history, according to a news release.
“Over the past nearly four years, unwavering dedication has been poured into securing approvals to usher eager homebuyers in their long-awaited homes,” the announcement says. “Now armed with a refined and highly efficient intake process, Atlanta Habitat will now take new applications on a monthly basis.”
Atlanta Habitat will take a “limited number” of applications on the first Monday of each month, starting Dec. 4. For more information about the application process or qualifications, go to www.atlantahabitat.org/homeownership.
The Home Purchase Program lets qualified first-time buyers own energy-efficient homes with a zero-interest 30-year mortgage. Application requirements include:
- Being a first-time home buyer or meeting specific exceptions.
- Being a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has lived or worked in Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton Gwinnett, Henry or Paulding county within the last year.
- Household from one to eight people.
- Meeting income guidelines based on area median income, counting paychecks, self-employment, Social Security, disability and child support payments.
- Meeting savings and credit history requirements, with the latter focusing on payment history rather than credit score.
- Willingness to partner with Atlanta Habitat.
Potential home buyers will complete an application, education and interview process, and if successful will pay a good-faith deposit and contribute at least 250 hours of “sweat equity” work toward their new home.
Atlanta Habitat, one of Humanity International’s largest affiliates, has served more than 2,400 families in Atlanta and south Fulton County through home purchase programs, home repair and education, according to Atlanta Habitat.
