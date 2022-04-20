Atlanta Gas Light to expand liquified natural gas facility

Construction is already underway and will be completed in phases over the next three years, the company said in its Tuesday announcement. The expansion will include the addition of a second storage tank, which the company said will allow it to stockpile gas reserves when prices are lower to access when demand rises.

“LNG storage is a valuable asset for our system that affords us more flexibility to meet the increasing demand for natural gas from our customers,” Atlanta Gas Light president and CEO Pedro Cherry said in a press release.