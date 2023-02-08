Shop Black-owned brands on Amazon’s Launchpad

BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Amazon Launchpad promotes small businesses

Amazon’s efforts to highlight small businesses is turning its focus to Black-owned businesses during Black History Month.

Amazon Launchpad is helping increase visibility for Black creators and businesses, with products ranging from games and household items to beauty products and accessories.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Epic Everyday

“We were disheartened that we couldn’t find apparel, accessories, and home goods that highlighted black brilliance,” said Cara Johnson-Graves and Jenae Johnson-Carr, cofounders of Epic Everyday “Upon recognizing the extreme lack of diversity, we made a conscientious decision to design a positive self-reflection collection to inspire the next generation.”

Epic Everyday offers signature clothing and accessories, including their popular backpacks.

Credit: EPIC Everyday

Credit: EPIC Everyday

Brilliant or BS?

Brilliant or BS? is a popular new trivia game, developed for “know-it-alls and big fat liars.” In addition to the core game, the company offers two expansions packs and a second standalone game, One and Done.

“We bonded over a love for competitive game nights with friends and family,” explained creators Kimelia and Nick, the husband and wife duo behind the company. “Now we’re living the dream of making the type of games that we love to play.”

Credit: Brilliant or BS? Website

Credit: Brilliant or BS? Website

Mented cosmetics

“We created Mented Cosmetics because we believe everyone should be able to find themselves in the world of beauty, no matter your skin tone,” said co-founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson on their company’s website.

Mented offers various items, including make-up, nail polish and lip gloss.

Credit: Mented Cosmetics Website

Credit: Mented Cosmetics Website

Bevel

Created by Tristan Walker, Bevel offers skin care products and shaving gear designed to prevent bumps and irritation. The brand has also branched into men’s haircare products.

Credit: Bevel Shaving Kit

Credit: Bevel Shaving Kit

Everyday Hustle

The Everyday Hustle Shop is best known for its premium beard oil and other grooming products. But it’s their A to Z Affirmation Cards that have struck a note with parents.

The cards were designed to educate children while helping to contribute to positive character-building and instilling self-esteem.

Credit: A to Z Affirmation cards : Everyday Hustle Shop

Credit: A to Z Affirmation cards : Everyday Hustle Shop

Mother’s Shea

This whipped shea butter is made from 100% pure, unrefined African shea that’s great for skin and hair. The butter is available with rose, lavender, eucalyptus and vanilla scents.

Mother’s Shea is a family-run business. The product is made in Ghana, and 15% of its profits are dedicated to an education fund in the country.

Credit: Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter

Credit: Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter

Grace Eleyae

The key to create a great new product? Offer a simple solution to a common problem. That’s exactly what Grace Eleyae has done with its line of hats, turbans and other luxury headgear.

Lined in satin to prevent damage to textured hair, the brand’s products were designed to help customers “feel confident while investing in being their best, most beautiful selves.”

Credit: Adjustable Satin-Lined

Credit: Adjustable Satin-Lined

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

