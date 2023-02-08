Shop Black-owned brands on Amazon’s Launchpad

Credit: EPIC Everyday Credit: EPIC Everyday

Brilliant or BS? is a popular new trivia game, developed for “know-it-alls and big fat liars.” In addition to the core game, the company offers two expansions packs and a second standalone game, One and Done.

“We bonded over a love for competitive game nights with friends and family,” explained creators Kimelia and Nick, the husband and wife duo behind the company. “Now we’re living the dream of making the type of games that we love to play.”

Credit: Brilliant or BS? Website Credit: Brilliant or BS? Website

“We created Mented Cosmetics because we believe everyone should be able to find themselves in the world of beauty, no matter your skin tone,” said co-founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson on their company’s website.

Mented offers various items, including make-up, nail polish and lip gloss.

Credit: Mented Cosmetics Website Credit: Mented Cosmetics Website

Created by Tristan Walker, Bevel offers skin care products and shaving gear designed to prevent bumps and irritation. The brand has also branched into men’s haircare products.

Credit: Bevel Shaving Kit Credit: Bevel Shaving Kit

The Everyday Hustle Shop is best known for its premium beard oil and other grooming products. But it’s their A to Z Affirmation Cards that have struck a note with parents.

The cards were designed to educate children while helping to contribute to positive character-building and instilling self-esteem.

Credit: A to Z Affirmation cards : Everyday Hustle Shop Credit: A to Z Affirmation cards : Everyday Hustle Shop

This whipped shea butter is made from 100% pure, unrefined African shea that’s great for skin and hair. The butter is available with rose, lavender, eucalyptus and vanilla scents.

Mother’s Shea is a family-run business. The product is made in Ghana, and 15% of its profits are dedicated to an education fund in the country.

Credit: Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter Credit: Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter

The key to create a great new product? Offer a simple solution to a common problem. That’s exactly what Grace Eleyae has done with its line of hats, turbans and other luxury headgear.

Lined in satin to prevent damage to textured hair, the brand’s products were designed to help customers “feel confident while investing in being their best, most beautiful selves.”