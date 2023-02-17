X
Dark Mode Toggle

HBCU mascots get their own official bobbleheads

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Although Morehouse isn’t in the first batch, you can preorder your Maroon Tiger now

Starting today, the mascots of 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities have official bobbleheads.

The schools included in the first series are: Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

ExploreAndrew Young, McGraw Hill team up for HBCU scholarship program

Although Morehouse wasn’t included in the initial batch, you can preorder a Maroon Tiger now.

These bobbleheads are available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. Each costs $35, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans and communities.”

The Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, defines an HBCU as: “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary (of Education) to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Legal fees for fake electors cost Georgia GOP more than $200,00010h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: Twitter

End-of-term Euro trip by Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100,000
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

U.S. senators launch inquiry into Georgia’s foster care system
4h ago
The Latest

7 things to know about the Little Rock Nine
24m ago
Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: John Wesley Dobbs
9h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
4h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
10h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top