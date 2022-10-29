Andrew Young, McGraw Hill team up for HBCU scholarship program

Funded by McGraw Hill Education, an arm of McGraw Hill publishing, the program hopes to create an “educational ecosystem” to help support high school students enrolled in the company’s existing civil rights education curriculum.

McGraw Hill Education has poured an initial $50,000 into the scholarships, which will fund 10 first-year students next fall who plan to attend a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

HBCU students on average graduate with more debt since a higher percentage of them are from lower income households.

Sean Ryan, McGraw Hill’s president, said that there is more financial support to come.

“Every young adult needs a fair chance,” he said.

The idea behind the scholarship program was hatched by Matt Daniels, the chair of the law and human rights division at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C.

He helped develop the “Civil Rights: A Global Perspective,” curriculum that is funded by McGraw Hill and is included in the publishing house’s new American and world history textbook series.

The curriculum addresses the rising violence present in the United States by examining the non-violent principles of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We want to use this to plug the gap,” Daniels said. “For many students, HBCUs are usually the first ladder out of poverty.”