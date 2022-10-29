ajc logo
X

Andrew Young, McGraw Hill team up for HBCU scholarship program

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

By the time Andrew Young graduated from Howard University in 1951, he estimates that he probably never spent more than $400 a semester for his education and graduated debt-free.

Today, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the average cost of college in the United States is $35,550 per student per year, including books, supplies, and daily living expenses.

“The challenge today is how do you get an education and get a job to help pay you to pay back all of that money you borrowed that is going to leave you in debt,” the former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador asked. “College should not destroy your credit rating and set you back before you start.”

Credit: Courtesy Brian Wray

Credit: Courtesy Brian Wray

In an effort to assist students who plan to attend Black colleges, on Friday, Young was on hand for the launch of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship Program.

Funded by McGraw Hill Education, an arm of McGraw Hill publishing, the program hopes to create an “educational ecosystem” to help support high school students enrolled in the company’s existing civil rights education curriculum.

McGraw Hill Education has poured an initial $50,000 into the scholarships, which will fund 10 first-year students next fall who plan to attend a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

HBCU students on average graduate with more debt since a higher percentage of them are from lower income households.

Sean Ryan, McGraw Hill’s president, said that there is more financial support to come.

“Every young adult needs a fair chance,” he said.

The idea behind the scholarship program was hatched by Matt Daniels, the chair of the law and human rights division at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C.

He helped develop the “Civil Rights: A Global Perspective,” curriculum that is funded by McGraw Hill and is included in the publishing house’s new American and world history textbook series.

The curriculum addresses the rising violence present in the United States by examining the non-violent principles of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We want to use this to plug the gap,” Daniels said. “For many students, HBCUs are usually the first ladder out of poverty.”

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 511h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Josef Martinez is no longer in Atlanta United’s plans
18h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
11h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
11h ago

Credit: UGA Sports Communications

Vince Dooley, Georgia football coach with most wins, dies at age 90
15h ago
The Latest

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill now facing civil lawsuits after criminal conviction
16h ago
Harvard hospital leader to head health care at Emory University
Yet another drop in unemployment; Atlanta job growth still strong
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
1h ago
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
13h ago
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top