Gwinnett library to host free genealogy workshop

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Start your African American genealogy research this month at OneStop Centerville

The search for our roots has led many people to DNA websites like Ancestry.com and 23andMe. Those sites can tell you something about your genetic makeup, but they’re no substitute for digging into old-fashioned records.

Unfortunately, for many Black Americans, public records research can prove challenging — a fact addressed in the upcoming Trace Your Roots: An African-American Genealogy event at OneStop Centerville in Snellville.

The free event will teach you what to do when you find incomplete records — or none at all — and how to overcome these and other hurdles.

“Learn how to overcome the challenges of tracing African American genealogy and discover your family history, by using the tools available through free library genealogy databases — including Ancestry Library Edition and HeritageQuest,” the event’s website states.

Organizers recommend registration, since the program will be held in the community room at OneStop, which is in the same building as the Centerville library branch.

IF YOU GO

Trace Your Roots: An African-American Genealogy

2-3 p.m., Saturday, February 25

OneStop Centerville: 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039

Phone: 770-978-5154

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

OPINION: Well-rooted sense of community keeps urban farm alive
8h ago

Credit: Arden's Garden

