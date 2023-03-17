Atlanta awards $725K in grants to local film, entertainment workers

To qualify, applicants had to verify their businesses are located in the city, provide other financial documentation and list which active or future projects would be supported by the grant funds. Applications were vetted by the Creative Industries Advisory Board and Invest Atlanta.

Grant recipients can use the funds for production, post-production, distribution, marketing outreach, touring, prototype development and other uses for creative projects. In a 2020 Invest Atlanta survey, 84% of respondents who work in creative fields said their incomes fell.

“Creatives have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic as performing arts centers closed, events were called off, and studios were temporarily shuttered,” Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said in the release. “... We recognize that many are still working to regain their footing, which makes this round of funding especially impactful.”

The grant recipients varied from independent content creators, record and management labels, musicians and businesses that provide educational resources and platforms to creative entrepreneurs.

More information is available at investatlanta.com/businesses/startups-creatives/creative-industries-grant-fund.