Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast

The Air Force, Navy and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were also involved in the search, which continued until the Coast Guard declared Thursday there were no survivors.

The plane took off from Point Mugu, a Navy facility on the mainland, and crashed about one nautical mile from San Clemente Island. It was one of two Phoenix Air Learjets participating in a Navy training exercise, and the other aircraft landed safely. Both aircraft were flying in a military restricted area, according to Phoenix Air.

Phoenix Air is an aviation charter operator and government and military contractor based at the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport northwest of Atlanta. The aviation company gained national attention for a contract with the State Department in 2014 during the Ebola epidemic, when the company flew a patient from Monrovia, Libera to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Defense are investigating the crash, according to Phoenix Air, which said it is fully cooperating in the investigations.