South American airline LATAM to begin flights to Hartsfield-Jackson

LATAM Airlines Peru will start flying to Atlanta in October with flights from its hub in Lima.

The LATAM flights will operate three times a week on Boeing 767 jets starting Oct. 29, according to a joint announcement by the carrier and its partner Delta Air Lines.

The announcement is part of a broader expansion of a joint venture partnership between South American airline group LATAM and Atlanta-based Delta, to complement Delta’s existing flights to Lima from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Plans for the Delta-LATAM partnership were announced in 2019, and the joint venture got federal regulatory approval in September 2022.

As part of the expansion, Delta will also resume its Atlanta-Cartagena route Dec. 22, with three flights a week on Boeing 737s. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Atlanta and Bogota, Colombia starting Oct. 29.

Alex Antilla, vice president for Latin America at Delta, said in a written statement that “we look forward to welcoming LATAM Airlines Peru on their first Atlanta route, to facilitating more connections through Delta’s largest hub, and to attracting new visitors to the peach State.”

LATAM will also launch flights to Medellin from its hub in Miami, which Delta has planned to use as a hub in the joint venture for flights to South America.

Delta has in the past operated flights from Atlanta to Medellin, but stopped flying the route years ago.

While Delta has long used its Atlanta hub as a gateway to Latin America, Delta CEO Ed Bastian has said the LATAM partnership “means it’s going to be a balance” between Miami and Atlanta.

LATAM’s chief commercial officer Marty St. George said in a written statement that the Atlanta-Lima service “reinforces our joint commitment to deliver more and better connection options for our customers.”