ajc logo
X

Runners take to Hartsfield-Jackson runway for 5K race

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Oct 8, 2022

A runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had some unusual traffic early Saturday morning: hundreds of people running and walking a 5K.

The airport’s annual 5K on the 5th Runway brings participants onto the airfield of the world’s busiest airport in pre-dawn hours.

Hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s touted as “one of the flattest and fastest courses in metro Atlanta,” and is also a qualifying race for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

The fifth runway is closed to airplane traffic during the race, but anyone running or walking had to finish by 7:30 a.m. so it could reopen to aircraft. Jets continued to take off and land on the airport’s other runways during the race, but the fifth runway sits on the far south side of the airfield, affording runners some distance from the airplane traffic.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons trade former Pro Bowler Deion Jones to Browns2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot, injured by Marietta police after pointing Airsoft gun at officers
6h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Jarrett's roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
3h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
11h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
11h ago

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'
7h ago
The Latest

Delta works with MIT to study impact of airplane contrails on climate
Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta
Delta gets approval for Latin American joint venture with LATAM
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
16h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top