Police: Man takes trucks, boards Southwest jet at Hartsfield-Jackson

The Delta worker and airport representative then followed Stewart around the airport grounds and finally stopped him near the North Cargo area.

The police report said Stewart “possibly entered the airport property” near 1200 Toffie Terrace, near the Signature Flight Support private jet terminal.

A Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman said airport workers “followed protocol” and “challenged the suspect to present his authorized credentials, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight, and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident.”

Stewart was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and two counts of auto theft.

It’s not the first time the airport has had problems with people breaching the airport’s perimeter, a significant security issue.

Twice in two weeks in 2018, trespassers scaled fences to enter off-limits areas at Hartsfield-Jackson.

In one of those incidents more than four years ago, a man scaled a razor-wire fence, ran onto an active taxiway and toward a plane. The incident temporarily halted some flights, and some of the plane’s passengers posted photos and video of him wearing only underwear outside the aircraft.

The 2018 incidents prompted the airport to quickly install concertina wire around the airfield. The coiled razor wire was added on top of barbed wire on about 20 miles of perimeter security fencing that year.