Hartsfield-Jackson to host job fair June 14

Delta Air Lines said it has seen strong demand for flights, in spite of higher fares. Busy periods have overtaxed operations, and the Atlanta-based airline has had to cut back its flight schedule due to staffing and other issues.

Last summer, Hartsfield-Jackson held a series of job fairs as concessionaires struggled to get enough staff to reopen all of their locations. That problem has persisted into this year, with some airport eateries still not yet reopened and others operating limited hours.

The job fair next Tuesday will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal atrium. Those interested should-pre-register at atl.com/careerfair. Job seekers must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check to work at the airport.