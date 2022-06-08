ajc logo
Hartsfield-Jackson to host job fair June 14

May 27, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Delta Ticket counter on the South terminal. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

15 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to host a job fair June 14 as airport restaurants and other businesses rush to fill openings amid a rebound in travel.

About 40 employers will be hiring for more than 2,000 open positions, including jobs at airlines and car rental companies and in concessions, cargo, maintenance and managerial positions, according to Hartsfield-Jackson.

More than 2 million people a day are passing through the nation’s airports on busy days, according to Transportation Security Administration checkpoint figures. Hartsfield-Jackson, meanwhile, is seeing its passenger counts approach pre-pandemic levels.

The passenger crunch has led to long lines for service at airport concessionaires.

The airport event follows one held this week by TSA as it ramps up hiring of security officers.

Delta Air Lines said it has seen strong demand for flights, in spite of higher fares. Busy periods have overtaxed operations, and the Atlanta-based airline has had to cut back its flight schedule due to staffing and other issues.

Last summer, Hartsfield-Jackson held a series of job fairs as concessionaires struggled to get enough staff to reopen all of their locations. That problem has persisted into this year, with some airport eateries still not yet reopened and others operating limited hours.

The job fair next Tuesday will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal atrium. Those interested should-pre-register at atl.com/careerfair. Job seekers must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check to work at the airport.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

