‘Wings for All’ introduces flyers with special needs to Atlanta airport

The flying rehearsal event, called Wings for All, is hosted by advocacy group The Arc, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Hartsfield-Jackson. It introduced participants to the experience of going through airport security, moving through the terminal and boarding a plane.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Travel is already a stressful experience for many. The Arc estimates there are 226,000 families in Georgia with someone who has an intellectual or developmental disability. Some may find an airport filled with crowds and unfamiliar procedures to be overwhelming and distressing.

In a survey of parents with a child on the autism spectrum, only 13% said they currently take vacations as family, and 11% said they are satisfied with current travel options for families with autism, according to the Family Travel Association.

The Arc started holding Wings for All events in 2014 at airports around the country. But the event at Hartsfield-Jackson, hosted by the organization’s Georgia chapter, had been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic until Tuesday’s relaunch.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Organizers say the event is not just a chance for parents, children and adults to become more comfortable with the idea of air travel, but also a way to educate airline, airport and Transportation Security Administration employees on how they can help travelers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Some people who are misunderstood may be flagged for suspicious behavior, according to The Arc.

Delta also holds its own monthly airport “tours” at Hartsfield-Jackson for travelers who are on the autism spectrum or have other disabilities. These tours feature a pilot and flight attendants offering explanations of the air travel process and tips for how to make a trip go as smoothly as possible. They also include a visit to a the airline’s sensory room at Hartsfield-Jackson, which is accessible on request at the information desk on Concourse F.

Parents often avoid traveling with a child on the autism spectrum “because they’re afraid,” if the child has a breakdown and doesn’t want to board the aircraft, said Delta employee Dinah Robinson, who helps organize the tours. “We try to make them feel very, very comfortable.”

Tips for traveling with children with autism spectrum disorder

Call the TSA Cares helpline at 1-855-787-2227 before traveling for assistance for travelers with disabilities, medical conditions and other special circumstances additional assistance during security screening

Select seats in the front of the plane to minimize the stress of walking to the back of the plane, which can feel more restricted

Bring noise-canceling headsets to limit the effects of loud noises during takeoff, ascent and landing gear retraction.

Tell the gate agent about your situation and your child’s condition so they can help with early boarding or other assistance

Source: Delta