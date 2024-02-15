Atlanta Airport Blog

Early morning traffic at ATL airport disrupted by unattended item

An investigation into an unattended item resulted in the closure of a portion of Terminal North at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

A portion of Terminal North at Hartsfield-Jackson International was temporarily closed off early Thursday morning due to an investigation into an unattended item found in the terminal, according to the airport.

The closure affected the roadway in front of Terminal North and areas inside the terminal. The investigation into the unattended item had a “slight impact to operations,” according to Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil just after 6:30 a.m.

The incident was cleared with traffic reopened and passenger flow resuming in those areas by around 7 a.m. The airport said operations have returned to normal.

