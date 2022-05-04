BreakingNews
Delta’s Jet Drag event returns, with teams pulling a Boeing 757

Delta Air Lines employees worldwide have joined forces to host the Relay for Life and Jet Drag event on Wednesday, May 4. 2022. After a two-year hiatus, the fundraising gathering is made in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines has resumed its annual Jet Drag event with teams of employees competing against each other for charity by pulling a Boeing 757.

The fundraising event outside of a Delta hangar at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. About 150 teams of 20 people each competed to see which is fastest at dragging the jet 20 feet.

After a two-year hiatus, Delta Air Lines, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, brought back the Jet Drag event on Wednesday, May 4. 2022. The fundraiser event attracted a hundred and fifty teams from Delta employees worldwide to pull a 757 in the quickest amount of time.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The thousands of participating employees raise money to join, with the Jet Drag raising more than $600,000 for the American Cancer Society.

It’s the 11th time Delta has held a Jet Drag. Some of the teams of employees fly in from other Delta hubs such as New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Los Angeles. The most competitive teams have tryouts and practice by pulling trucks.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian (center) took part in the Jet Drag event with the "Hope Thrive" team. The team featured Delta employees who either have cancer, are cancer survivors, or are caretakers during the Jet Drag fundraising event on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta CEO Ed Bastian joined a team of cancer survivors. Delta’s elite SkyMiles frequent fliers can also bid for a spot on a team, with the proceeds going to charity.

After the pandemic disruption, “It’s a great way for us all to come back together again,” said Delta senior vice president of airport customer service Eric Phillips. “It’s such a popular event.”

