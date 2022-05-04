Delta’s Jet Drag event returns, with teams pulling a Boeing 757

Delta Air Lines has resumed its annual Jet Drag event with teams of employees competing against each other for charity by pulling a Boeing 757.
The fundraising event outside of a Delta hangar at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. About 150 teams of 20 people each competed to see which is fastest at dragging the jet 20 feet.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: Miguel Martinez
The thousands of participating employees raise money to join, with the Jet Drag raising more than $600,000 for the American Cancer Society.
It’s the 11th time Delta has held a Jet Drag. Some of the teams of employees fly in from other Delta hubs such as New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Los Angeles. The most competitive teams have tryouts and practice by pulling trucks.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Delta CEO Ed Bastian joined a team of cancer survivors. Delta’s elite SkyMiles frequent fliers can also bid for a spot on a team, with the proceeds going to charity.
After the pandemic disruption, “It’s a great way for us all to come back together again,” said Delta senior vice president of airport customer service Eric Phillips. “It’s such a popular event.”
