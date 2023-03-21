Delta to launch flight academy to train new pilots

After completing about a year of flight training, students can apply to Delta’s Propel pilot career path program and work as a certified flight instructor for Skyborne. In the Propel program, pilots would work to accumulate 1,500 hours in flight time and could then become first officers at a Delta Connection regional carrier, with a pathway to becoming a Delta pilot.

Delta’s Propel program is designed with an accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot, after flying for one of the Delta Connection carriers; Wheels Up; or flying military aircraft for the Air National Guard or Reserves: 42 months or less,

That’s on top of the flight training and the time to accumulate 1,500 hours, and the time with Delta Connection, Wheels Up or military. The time to accumulate 1,500 hours depends on the trainee’s schedule.

Patrick Burns, Delta vice president of flight operations and system chief pilot, called the flight academy the airline’s “latest chapter in our longstanding commitment to invest in and create new, equitable pathways for qualified talent to enter the pilot profession.”