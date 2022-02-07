Hamburger icon
Delta plane gets flat tire when landing at Hartsfield-Jackson

Atlanta Airport Blog
By AJC staff reports
29 minutes ago

A Delta plane blew a tire and skidded across the runway while landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

“Upon landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta flight 1277 operating from Dallas Fort Worth experienced a flat tire and the plane came to rest on the taxi way,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Customers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was moved to a gate once maintenance was complete,” the spokesperson added.

No confirmed injuries were reported by officials Sunday evening.

The FAA will investigate the Atlanta incident. The agency also noted that “each landing gear has multiple tires and pilots are trained how to safely respond to these situations.”

