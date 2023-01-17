Delta partner Virgin Atlantic fined for flights over Iraqi airspace

The British carrier is part of a joint venture with Delta, Air France and KLM, one of a number of foreign partnerships Delta relies on to connect passengers to destinations around the globe.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Virgin Atlantic should have avoided airspace restricted by the FAA when operating flights that have Delta’s “DL” code on it. Codeshares allow a Delta passenger, for example, to easily book an itinerary from Atlanta to London, to connect to a Virgin Atlantic flight to destinations in Europe or beyond.

While the DOT is levying a $1.05 million fine against Virgin Atlantic, $525,000 of it can be mitigated if the airline makes its payments when due and does not violate a cease-and-desist provision.

Virgin Atlantic said it corrected its routings as soon as it was notified of the issue by the DOT. It pointed blame at “operational disruptions and loss of personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic” for the inadvertent overflights, according to a consent order.

“We have thoroughly reviewed and strengthened our systems and processes,” Virgin Atlantic said in a written statement.

The carrier called overflight limitations by different authorities “complex and dynamic.” Although the FAA at the time did not allow U.S. airlines and carriers operating with the code of a U.S. carrier to fly over the Baghdad region at any altitude, the U.K. and other foreign governments did allow flights through Iraqi airspace at high altitudes, according to Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin Atlantic said it has also started using a new automation system for alerts of regulatory restrictions affecting flights.