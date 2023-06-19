Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure

A Delta Air Lines crewmember was arrested Friday at Edinburgh Airport, forcing the cancellation of a flight from Scotland to New York.

Lawrence Russell Jr. of Georgia appeared in court on Monday with no plea, and was remanded into custody, according to the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s prosecution service.

He was arrested at the airport at around 10 a.m. Friday — just before the scheduled departure at 10:35 a.m. — in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003.

Among other regulations, that law declares a pilot unfit for duty when impaired by alcohol or drugs at a 0.02% blood-alcohol content — lower than the 0.08% level that makes it illegal to drive in the U.S.

After the flight was canceled, passengers were rebooked on other flights, according to Delta.

The airline said it has no tolerance for violation of its alcohol policy, which it called among the strictest in the industry.

“We apologize to customers impacted by this cancellation,” Delta said in a written statement.

Atlanta-based Delta said it is assisting authorities with their inquiries.