Community group sees automated vehicles in airport transportation future

Earlier this year, the ATL Airport CIDs released a video showing its concept for a personal rapid transit system that moves along guideways in the airport area.

An initial feasibility study suggested a corporate crescent circulator transit line between the domestic terminal and international terminal.

But the vision has since been expanded to include South Fulton and Clayton County, with a larger route network that could draw in residents and workers across a wide swath of the south metro area.

Though Clayton County is home to the world’s busiest airport with 65,000 jobs, it has one of the highest unemployment rates in metro Atlanta, said Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner during remarks at the conference. He said a big reason for that is a lack of adequate transit for people to get to jobs.

This autonomous vehicle has a capacity of 24 passengers and seats for eight. The configuration can change depending on the type of company that purchases the cars.

McDowell is trying to find funding for the personal rapid transit system. He’s been meeting with elected officials and others to explore the possibility of federal infrastructure money, state funds, county funds or private investment in a public-private partnership — or working with the airport, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority or MARTA.

The COVID-19 pandemic, McDowell said, could increase interest in personal rapid transit, as people seek to avoid large crowds on buses or trains.

He said fares would be designed to cover operations and maintenance costs. He estimated fares for transit around the airport would be comparable to MARTA and could be higher in the broader region. The idea would be to cost less than an Uber or Lyft ride, he said.

The system “can be done in ten years or less. That’s our ambition,” McDowell said. “We could be the proving ground.”