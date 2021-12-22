Atlanta Tech gets aircraft maintenance program recertified by FAA

The college, part of the Technical College System of Georgia, previously played a key role in training aircraft mechanics in metro Atlanta. Airlines and other aircraft maintenance businesses are concerned about a shortage of mechanics, and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines played a key role in helping the aviation maintenance airframe certificate program regain certification.

In a 2016 letter suspending the school’s certification, the FAA alleged that instructors at the college had failed to maintain required records on grades, attendance and make-up reports for students in some courses, and that several students who had not made up absences were allowed to move onto the next block of instruction.