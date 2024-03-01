At SXSW in Austin, Delta to offer perks for SkyMiles members attending

The Delta lounge at SXSW in downtown Austin will have Starbucks drinks, Delta merchandise and free Wi-Fi.

Delta has been adding flights in Austin as a growing “focus city” in its network, and this is the first time it has had a large presence at SXSW.

For elite-level Medallion SkyMiles frequent fliers, Delta says it will have a speakeasy available by reservation only with live music, an opening night party hosted by Issa Rae and other events like wine with Carmelo Anthony and a barbecue tasting from Austin favorite Franklin BBQ’s pit master Aaron Franklin.

Other experiences will nod at the perks that certain frequent fliers get, including expedited entry into a Billboard concert for those with both a SXSW badge and SkyMiles membership.

The SXSW benefits are part of a broader shift in approach for Delta to make SkyMiles a program with benefits beyond flights, including offers for SkyMiles members such as promotions for Paramount+ subscriptions.

Delta will also have a SXSW badge pick-up location for SkyMiles members at the Austin Convention Center.

And, Delta CEO Ed Bastian will speak March 10 at SXSW, along with Chef José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.