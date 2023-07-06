Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta diverted after threat by passenger

An Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle was diverted to Spokane, Washington, after a passenger threatened the safety of the plane on Wednesday, according to the carrier.

A man on Flight 334 “made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants,” Alaska Airlines said in a written statement. “As a precaution, the flight was diverted to Spokane and landed safely at 5:15 p.m.” Police responded and met the plane when it landed.

Spokane TV station KXLY reported that police had received reports about a bomb threat, temporarily halting flights at Spokane International Airport, and that airport police had one person in custody. The identity of the passenger who made the alleged threat was not immediately released.

The aircraft had 6 crew members and 177 passengers, who the airline worked to get to Seattle “as quickly as possible.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

