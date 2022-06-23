Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson

PS is partnering with Signature Aviation, which already operates an aviation terminal for private aircraft at the Atlanta airport, to lease one of Signature’s two buildings on the north side of Hartsfield-Jackson’s airfield. The partnership would let deep-pocketed passengers skip the main security lines and check in at the new private terminal starting this fall.

Signature Flight Support operates private aviation terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and Fulton County’s Charlie Brown Field. At Hartsfield-Jackson, it handles private jets and sports charters.

PS said it will have private security screening and Customs clearance, chauffeured transportation to and from the passenger’s aircraft and menus with food and cocktails for departures and arrivals.

But it won’t come cheap. PS says its all access annual membership costs $4,850, and using the membership to travel costs $695 each time. Non-members can pay $995 for one-time use of the terminal. Accessing a private suite costs $3,450 for members or $4,650 for non-members.

The Transportation Security Administration said it will have officers available to send over to the PS terminal to screen passengers there, and will bill the company for the officers’ time.

The PS entry into Atlanta follows Signature’s $12 million expansion of its facilities at Hartsfield-Jackson over the past couple of years, including the elite VIP terminal.

While Atlanta is the second location for PS after LAX, the company said it will also work in other cities with Signature, which has private aviation terminals around the world.