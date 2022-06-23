BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
ajc logo
X

Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson

Signature Aviation and PS are partnering to offer a private luxury terminal for commercial passengers who pay for the privilege at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Credit: Source: PS

Combined ShapeCaption
Signature Aviation and PS are partnering to offer a private luxury terminal for commercial passengers who pay for the privilege at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Credit: Source: PS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Private terminal operator coming to world’s busiest airport to offer private entry and exit and other perks.

Atlanta is about to get a velvet rope airport terminal for A-list passengers. And no, you probably can’t afford it.

A private luxury airport terminal operator known for catering to Hollywood stars like Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union is coming to Hartsfield-Jackson International to target commercial airline passengers willing to pay thousands for exclusive entry and exit from the world’s busiest airport.

The company, called PS and formerly known as The Private Suite, has operated a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport since 2017 that is known for catering to celebrities and other well-heeled customers.

Hartsfield-Jackson is a frequent gateway for celebrities, thanks in no small part to Georgia’s white-hot film industry. Georgia is one of the top destinations for TV and movie production in the world outside Hollywood. Many celebs are likely familiar with the PS terminal at LAX.

“The city of Atlanta is one of the few places where a PS terminal will be a perfect fit,” said PS co-CEO Joshua Gausman in a written statement.

PS is partnering with Signature Aviation, which already operates an aviation terminal for private aircraft at the Atlanta airport, to lease one of Signature’s two buildings on the north side of Hartsfield-Jackson’s airfield. The partnership would let deep-pocketed passengers skip the main security lines and check in at the new private terminal starting this fall.

Signature Flight Support operates private aviation terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and Fulton County’s Charlie Brown Field. At Hartsfield-Jackson, it handles private jets and sports charters.

PS said it will have private security screening and Customs clearance, chauffeured transportation to and from the passenger’s aircraft and menus with food and cocktails for departures and arrivals.

But it won’t come cheap. PS says its all access annual membership costs $4,850, and using the membership to travel costs $695 each time. Non-members can pay $995 for one-time use of the terminal. Accessing a private suite costs $3,450 for members or $4,650 for non-members.

The Transportation Security Administration said it will have officers available to send over to the PS terminal to screen passengers there, and will bill the company for the officers’ time.

The PS entry into Atlanta follows Signature’s $12 million expansion of its facilities at Hartsfield-Jackson over the past couple of years, including the elite VIP terminal.

While Atlanta is the second location for PS after LAX, the company said it will also work in other cities with Signature, which has private aviation terminals around the world.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Local golf: UGA All-American Jenny Bae returns to defend Georgia Women’s Am title
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
9h ago
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott
9h ago
The Latest
Hartsfield-Jackson completes repairs on Concourse B water main break
Travel crowds expected on roads, in skies for Fourth of July holiday
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top