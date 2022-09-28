Airlines cancel hundreds of flights as Hurricane Ian advances

Tampa International Airport suspended all operations starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and aircraft in advance of the storm, and said it planned to assess damage as soon as it is safe to do so. Nearly 150 flights in and out of Tampa were canceled Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com.

On Wednesday, airlines canceled hundreds more flights in and out of multiple airports in Florida, including Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, FlightAware data show. Orlando International Airport is suspending operations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The flight cancellations at Florida airports continue into Thursday.