Atlanta accountants plead guilty to $1.2B in fraudulent charitable deductions

The criminal case is the DOJ’s first involving syndicated conservation easements, which the IRS has increasingly targeted over the last four years amid growing public scrutiny.

Conservation easements are tax deductions given to landowners who agree to permanently ban development on their environmentally sensitive land. Syndicated easements take the concept to another level: Promoters sell interests in tracts of land to investors, who together decide whether to develop or conserve the land.

But what’s become increasingly common, according to the Senate Finance Committee, are crooked appraisals that inflate land valuations, jacking up the deductions investors receive for agreeing to conserve it. And many land deals, according to congressional investigators, have become smokescreens for wealthy investors on the hunt for massive tax deductions.

Supporters of syndicated easements, including Robert Ramsay, the former head of the Georgia Conservancy, have said reports of abuse are overblown and that easements have led to the conservation of tens of millions of acres of land.

Stein and Corey Agee did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening, nor did the Justice Department.

The popularity of syndicated easements has exploded over the last decade, generating $6.8 billion in tax deductions in 2017 and $9.2 billion in 2018, according to the Senate Finance Committee.

Georgia has been a hotbed of such activity, and a cottage industry of promoters has emerged in metro Atlanta and Rome. The Justice Department sued the Atlanta-based firm EcoVest Capital in 2018 to shut down an allegedly abusive syndicated easement scheme. EcoVest has denied wrongdoing.