Atlanta accountants plead guilty to $1.2B in fraudulent charitable deductions

Two metro Atlanta accountants pleaded guilty to promoting a tax shelter that resulted in more than $1.2 billion of fraudulent charitable deductions, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Stein Agee and Corey Agee, partners at the Sandy Springs firm AgeeFisherBarrett, both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, an offense that carries up to five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been announced.
The Justice Department alleged the duo marketed, promoted and sold investments in a tax shelter that took advantage of a popular land conservation benefit to grant massive deductions to high-income investors. For every dollar invested in the scheme, the Agees and unnamed co-conspirators promised investors would receive more than $4 in charitable tax deductions.
The Agees’ work defrauded the Internal Revenue Service of more than $250 million in tax revenue between at least 2013 and 2019, according to the DOJ.
“As the defendants admitted in court today, their tax shelter scheme helped wealthy clients skirt their tax responsibilities and avoid paying their fair share,” said R. Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. “Such actions not only increase the tax burden on honest taxpayers; they are a violation of our federal tax laws.”
The criminal case is the DOJ’s first involving syndicated conservation easements, which the IRS has increasingly targeted over the last four years amid growing public scrutiny.
Conservation easements are tax deductions given to landowners who agree to permanently ban development on their environmentally sensitive land. Syndicated easements take the concept to another level: Promoters sell interests in tracts of land to investors, who together decide whether to develop or conserve the land.
But what’s become increasingly common, according to the Senate Finance Committee, are crooked appraisals that inflate land valuations, jacking up the deductions investors receive for agreeing to conserve it. And many land deals, according to congressional investigators, have become smokescreens for wealthy investors on the hunt for massive tax deductions.
Supporters of syndicated easements, including Robert Ramsay, the former head of the Georgia Conservancy, have said reports of abuse are overblown and that easements have led to the conservation of tens of millions of acres of land.
Stein and Corey Agee did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening, nor did the Justice Department.
The popularity of syndicated easements has exploded over the last decade, generating $6.8 billion in tax deductions in 2017 and $9.2 billion in 2018, according to the Senate Finance Committee.
Georgia has been a hotbed of such activity, and a cottage industry of promoters has emerged in metro Atlanta and Rome. The Justice Department sued the Atlanta-based firm EcoVest Capital in 2018 to shut down an allegedly abusive syndicated easement scheme. EcoVest has denied wrongdoing.