Athens man arrested for assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot

“He said he did not remember doing those things, but he confirmed the person doing those things was him,” the arresting agent wrote in a Feb. 9 report. “He said he was under the effects of being sprayed with an irritant, and that he had ‘started freakin’ out.’”

Maxwell was scheduled to appear in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia Thursday for an initial appearance and to decide if he would be released on bond. He is the 18th Georgian to be arrested in relation to the riot, but he has been on investigators’ radar for more than nine months.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, an FBI agent contacted Maxwell on April 1, 2021, and questioned him and a family member about their trip to Washington, D.C., for the pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot. At that time, Maxwell and the family member said they “followed the crowd to the U.S. Capitol,” according to the affidavit.

In October, the FBI received a confidential tip that Maxwell had fought with police, leading to his eventual arrest, the affidavit states.

He faces five lesser charges related to his alleged participation in the riot, including disorderly conduct and committing violent acts on the Capitol grounds.

Attempts by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to reach Maxwell were unsuccessful.