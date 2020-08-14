Athens man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats toward cop

An Athens man was charged with terroristic threats and acts after authorities said he repeatedly shouted racial epithets, anti-police slurs and expletives at an officer.
Oscar Zarco, 30, was next to the officer at a stoplight on Atlanta Highway and Jennings Mill Road around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report obtained Friday by AJC.com.
The officer could see him making gestures with his hands, but could not make out what he was saying because her window was only partially down.
“Thinking the subject needed help, I rolled my window down and asked what was going on,” the officer wrote in the report.
That is when the vulgarities and threats started, according to police. The officer said Zarco called her names, threatened to shoot her and hang her “pink pigskin,” and made gun gestures with his hands.
When the light turned green, the officer waited for Zarco to drive forward so she could pull him over. According to the report, he did not move and insisted the officer go first.
With traffic behind her, she slowly drove forward as Zarco crept along behind her, police said. Eventually, she was able to make the traffic stop when he pulled into a parking lot, according to the report. Zarco was arrested after the officer said he quickly got out of his car and approached hers.
Police checked his history and discovered Zarco is a gang member known for being “disorderly with law enforcement” and carrying weapons. He did not have any weapons on him Monday, police said.
Zarco was booked into the Clarke County Jail, but released on $3,500 bond the following day.
