Athens man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats toward cop

When the light turned green, the officer waited for Zarco to drive forward so she could pull him over. According to the report, he did not move and insisted the officer go first.

With traffic behind her, she slowly drove forward as Zarco crept along behind her, police said. Eventually, she was able to make the traffic stop when he pulled into a parking lot, according to the report. Zarco was arrested after the officer said he quickly got out of his car and approached hers.

Police checked his history and discovered Zarco is a gang member known for being “disorderly with law enforcement” and carrying weapons. He did not have any weapons on him Monday, police said.

Zarco was booked into the Clarke County Jail, but released on $3,500 bond the following day.

In other news: