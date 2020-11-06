Athens-Clarke County votes to permanently ban e-scooters

Prior to this week’s vote, shareable scooters were temporarily banned while a government committee studied their potential impact on the community. The University of Georgia banned the scooters soon after they appeared on campus in 2018. The mayor and commission’s unanimous vote makes the temporary ban permanent.

In an Oct. 6 session, Mayor Kelly Girtz joked that the scooters were “the kind that were piled up at the end of my block for many months.” The ban does not extend to shareable electric bicycles or personal electric scooters.