At least 2 NC deputies reportedly shot during standoff

A standoff is continuing in North Carolina after at least two deputies were shot, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the deputies was still inside the house and their condition was unknown, according to the Observer, citing a sheriff’s office statement.
The shooter was reportedly active and barricaded in a section of the house, according to the newspaper.
“The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers,” the sheriff’s office told the Observer. “Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.”
A second deputy was “extracted from the location” and flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the statement.
About 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Boone after the homeowner and his family didn’t show up for work or respond to phone calls, according to the sheriff’s office. All of the vehicles that belonged to the residents were on the property, the Observer reported.
“Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence,” the sheriff’s office told the Observer.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Watauga County Emergency Services issued an alert, calling for residents in the Hardaman Circle area to stay in their homes with their doors and windows closed.