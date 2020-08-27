Aspiring aviation mechanic gets probation for bribing FAA examiner in Duluth

Las Vegas resident Frank A. Jalion Amaro was charged in March after traveling to Duluth and offering to pay $2,500 for a passing grade on the required Airframe and Powerplant test, AJC.com previously reported.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in May and was recently sentenced to 26 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. Amaro was also ordered to pay a $100 fine for bribing the test administrator, according to the inspector general’s office for the U.S. Department of Transportation.