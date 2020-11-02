As FBI investigates Biden bus incident, Trump says ‘patriots did nothing wrong’

“The Biden campaign was forced to cancel an event Friday after Trump supporters were caught following the campaign bus, attempting to run volunteers off the road,” Alicia Menendez says after Pres. Trump responded to a video of the caravan, “I LOVE TEXAS!” pic.twitter.com/zw08r5tRyd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 2, 2020

The video showed the bus surrounded on all four sides as it traveled full speed along Interstate 35.

Neither Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was on board, according to The Associated Press.

At one point, one of the pickup trucks collided with an SUV behind the bus, whose driver managed to maintain control and avoided a more serious accident.

The episode may have been organized, according to eyewitness accounts.

A reporter for CBS Austin shared video to Twitter showing Trump supporters scrambling to their vehicles after seeing the bus pass by on a city street before getting on the highway.

As the Biden bus rolled down 11th street toward I-35, Trump supporters scrambled to their trucks to follow it. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/idnbDqFU3L — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) October 30, 2020

There were also similar episodes over the weekend, as other caravans of Trump supporters also blocked the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York, and snarled traffic on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey, according to AP. Videos posted online showed some of the supporters getting out of their vehicles, cheering and waving Trump flags.

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau had no comment about the president’s comments, AP reported.

Trump’s tweet come as tensions remained high between the president and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and as Trump has pressed the Justice Department and FBI to act against his rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden himself.

The president has also told people around him that he is frustrated with Wray over the FBI director’s public statements on issues like voting fraud, Russian election interference and Antifa, and has discussed the possibility of removing Wray if he wins reelection.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.