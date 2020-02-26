X

UPDATE: Last suspect in Tifton murder arrested in Brookhaven

By Tim Darnell

The last suspect wanted in connection with a Tift County man’s murder was arrested Monday in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Stanley Watson, 27, was taken into custody by US Marshals in connection with the Jan. 24 murder of Michael Riggins. Quintas Ryan, 22, had already been arrested in New York, and Sean Chin, 31, was taken into custody in Florida.

Kevionta Trayvon Hicks, 20, was arrested back in February on charges of murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery in Riggins death.

Tiffany Nicole Myers, 36, was also arrested for giving false statements in connection with Riggins’ death.

Riggins was found dead in his home from several gunshot wounds.

All of the suspects are facing murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.

