Arrest made in Cobb liquor store holdup, shooting

Cobb County police have arrested a 19-year-old in an Acworth-area liquor store robbery and shooting that left the shop’s owner fighting for his life.
Rashaad Snipes of Acworth was arrested Tuesday evening, nearly two weeks after the robbery at the Bottle Shop at the intersection of Baker and Hickory Grove roads. The teenager is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
The store’s owner, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, remains in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, authorities said.
A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Govani’s family said he was shot three times in the holdup, damaging his heart, diaphragm, stomach, liver and spleen.
“He is currently fighting for his life in the trauma ICU, on a ventilator and with advanced-life treatments,” the page said, adding that Govani is the sole provider for his family of five.
The fundraising page describes him as hard-working and kind, and said he takes the time to know each of his customers at the shop, which is “near-and-dear to his heart.” As of Thursday morning, the page had raised more than $45,000 for his medical expenses.
Police have not said how much money was taken during the robbery or how they linked Snipes to the shooting. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Thursday without bond.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.