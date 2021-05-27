Arrest made in Cobb liquor store holdup, shooting

The fundraising page describes him as hard-working and kind, and said he takes the time to know each of his customers at the shop, which is “near-and-dear to his heart.” As of Thursday morning, the page had raised more than $45,000 for his medical expenses.

Police have not said how much money was taken during the robbery or how they linked Snipes to the shooting. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Thursday without bond.

