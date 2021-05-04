Armed robbery, high-speed chase leads to charges for metro-area teen

Covington police were able to identify the suspects’ car as a white Hyundai SUV and send an alert to other law enforcement agencies. Around 11 a.m., a GSP trooper spotted the SUV on I-75 South in Houston and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, the SUV sped away and the trooper followed in pursuit.

After a “brief pursuit” which reached speeds up to 125 mph, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, crashing the car and ending the chase, Young said. Letang and Cumberbatch were taken into custody, but their SUV caught on fire and was heavily damaged, Young said.

Letang was released from jail on bond Monday, while Cumberbatch remains in jail without bond. Cumberbatch is charged with 13 counts related to the highway chase in Houston, including a felony count of fleeing from police.

Both Letang and Cumberbatch face additional charges out of Newton related to the robbery. Cumberbatch was wanted for a traffic violation in Newton in addition to the robbery charges, Malcom confirmed.

The case remains under investigation, Malcom said.