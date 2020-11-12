Archaeologists unearth 1,000-year-old Viking ship in Norway

In the coming months, the archaeological team will conduct a larger survey, which it hopes will unearth more evidence about the broader society at that time.

(Olav Jellestad, the farmer who owns the land over which the remains were found, will not be able to grow crops on one of his fields while further archaeological exploration takes place, but the Norwegian government is compensating him, Gustavsen said. Jellestad did not respond to a request for comment.)

The site appears to have originated as a cemetery in the Iron Age that was expanded in the Viking Age, according to the paper.

Scandinavia through much of the era consisted of small kingdoms, that, when banded together, sometimes launched fleets of ships carrying hundreds or thousands of warriors on brutal raids. They also engaged in the slave trade and maintained extensive trade routes: Ship traffic streamed from north of the Arctic Circle down the western coast of Norway, through Denmark and onto the European continent, bringing enslaved people, precious metals and items to and from the Mediterranean.

An image provided by Kirsten Helgeland, Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo/Cc by-Sa 4.0, a gold pendant found near the Jell Mound, another site in Norway. Viking communities maintained extensive trade routes stretching into the Mediterranean. (Kirsten Helgeland, Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo/Cc by-Sa 4.0 via The New York Times)-- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY VIKING-SHIP BY JENNY GROSS FOR NOV. 11, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --.

Dr. Elizabeth Ashman Rowe, an associate professor in Scandinavian history at the University of Cambridge who was not involved with the study, said the findings were exciting, but not surprising. She said that past findings suggested the area was under the control of a series of local rulers who held power over small regions and trading sites.

What could be telling, once the excavation is complete, is whether a man or a woman was buried at the ship burial site, she said. Most of the people buried in ships that have been discovered were men, but in one nearby site, two women were found buried.

Rowe said an embroidered tapestry and other artifacts found at the site indicated that one of the women may have been a priestess, a sorceress or someone with significant religious power or responsibility. The woman buried with her may have been her assistant, she said.

“It fills out our picture of the ninth and 10th centuries in this part of southern Scandinavia,” she said, adding that the findings showed that aristocratic centers in the region had a shared style of buildings and particular combinations of buildings and burials.

“It emphasizes that even though these are all in some way independent, little centers of power, that they share the same culture,” she said.