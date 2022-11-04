Apartment tower pitched for former Houston’s site near Lenox Square

First reported by Urbanize Atlanta, the 404,000-square-foot project’s initial details were revealed in a special administrative permit application filed late last month. The apartments will consist of 312 one-bedroom units, 22 studios and 61 two-bedroom apartments. No units will be reserved for affordable housing or below-market rental rates, according to the application.

Located across East Paces Ferry Road from the Lenox MARTA station, the proposed development includes a parking garage with roughly 460 parking spaces and 50 bicycle spots. The tower will also include more than 12,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, an elevated pool and a ground-floor cafe accessible from Lenox Road.

A Jones Lang LaSalle listing for the site, which was first reported by Urbanize Atlanta, indicates the property is under contract for an unspecified price. Cooper Carry is the tower’s architect.

“The site provides a unique opportunity to deliver housing at the doorstep of MARTA’s Lenox station and Path400,” Kirchhoff said.

Explore Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment

Houston’s restaurant operated at the corner of Lenox and East Paces Ferry roads from 1977 until 2018 when it closed its doors in the wake of controversy.

Several Atlanta rappers, including T.I. and Killer Mike, temporarily called for a boycott of Houston’s restaurant chain after stories of alleged discriminations against Black customers. The company currently operates 11 restaurants across the country, including two locations in Atlanta.

Kirchhoff said construction will begin in late 2023.