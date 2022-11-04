Apartment tower pitched for former Houston’s site near Lenox Square

The site of a shuttered, well-known restaurant in the heart of Buckhead could soon become a 30-story tower with hundreds of apartments.
High Street Residential, a Texas-based subsidiary of developer Trammell Crow Company, is pursuing a 395-unit apartment development on the former Houston’s restaurant property off Lenox Road. The project aims to transform the once-popular upscale restaurant into one of the glitziest high-rises near Lenox Square mall, according to recent paperwork filed with the city.
Scott Kirchhoff, senior vice president of High Street Residential Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the development will be called the Residences at Buckhead Heights. He said the development will join other infrastructure projects, such as Lenox boardwalk and Path400 multi-use trail extension, to breathe new life to that stretch of Lenox Road.
“We see this development as a prominent gateway project for Buckhead that... will continue to transform this area,” Kirchhoff said in an emailed statement.
Credit: Cooper Carry
Credit: Cooper Carry
First reported by Urbanize Atlanta, the 404,000-square-foot project’s initial details were revealed in a special administrative permit application filed late last month. The apartments will consist of 312 one-bedroom units, 22 studios and 61 two-bedroom apartments. No units will be reserved for affordable housing or below-market rental rates, according to the application.
Located across East Paces Ferry Road from the Lenox MARTA station, the proposed development includes a parking garage with roughly 460 parking spaces and 50 bicycle spots. The tower will also include more than 12,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, an elevated pool and a ground-floor cafe accessible from Lenox Road.
A Jones Lang LaSalle listing for the site, which was first reported by Urbanize Atlanta, indicates the property is under contract for an unspecified price. Cooper Carry is the tower’s architect.
“The site provides a unique opportunity to deliver housing at the doorstep of MARTA’s Lenox station and Path400,” Kirchhoff said.
Houston’s restaurant operated at the corner of Lenox and East Paces Ferry roads from 1977 until 2018 when it closed its doors in the wake of controversy.
Several Atlanta rappers, including T.I. and Killer Mike, temporarily called for a boycott of Houston’s restaurant chain after stories of alleged discriminations against Black customers. The company currently operates 11 restaurants across the country, including two locations in Atlanta.
Kirchhoff said construction will begin in late 2023.
