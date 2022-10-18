Another Dollar General store in Georgia faces OSHA fine

“We will use our full enforcement powers to hold Dollar General accountable for its ongoing pattern of behavior until they show that they take worker safety seriously,” Doug Parker, OSHA’s assistant secretary for occupational safety and health, said in the release.

Dollar General did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment. Previously the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company said it would work cooperatively with OSHA and “took immediate action to address issues.”

Dollar stores have expanded over the years, becoming popular stops for everyday goods while generating backlash and moratoriums in some jurisdictions, including DeKalb County.

Dollar General can either pay the fines, contest the citation or request a meeting with OSHA’s area director.