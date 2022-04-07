Another active hurricane season is likely on the way, researchers say

At the same time, sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and subtropical regions of the Atlantic Ocean have been well above average. Warmth in those parts of the ocean is correlated with more active hurricane seasons, the researchers say.

The scientists also calculated the odds for each state along the US East Coast and Gulf Coast to see a storm come within 50 miles. Florida has the highest chance of seeing a hurricane near it, followed by Louisiana and Texas.

For Georgia, there’s a 46% chance that at least one hurricane will come near the state this season, and a 10% chance that a major hurricane will approach, the analysis shows. Both probabilities are above average.

Climate change is triggering changes in the oceans and atmosphere that are amplifying the destructive potential of storms, scientists say.

Global sea levels have risen by between 8 and 9 inches since 1880, and nearly two-thirds of that increase has occurred in the last 25 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. As sea level rise accelerates, it will allow damaging storm surge to reach further inland, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science and the lead author of the report.

A warmer atmosphere can also hold more moisture, allowing storms to dump more rainfall and increasing the risk of flooding, he said.

Models are not as good at predicting whether climate change will shift storm tracks and whether those changes will lead more storms to strike Georgia, Klotzbach said.

Georgia has not seen a major hurricane make landfall in more than 120 years, though the state has been hit hard in recent years by storms, that made landfall in other states before hitting the Peach State. Among those are Hurricane Michael in 2018, which battered south Georgia.

Georgia’s coast and even areas further inland are vulnerable to damage, depending on the strength and track of storms, Klotzbach said.

“It doesn’t require a hurricane making landfall in Georgia to cause significant impacts to the state,” he said.

Klotzbach’s team will release their next forecast update on June 2. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release its forecast for the season in May.